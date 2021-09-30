Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ortom's chief of staff resigns to contest 2023 Benue guber
News photo News Wire NGR  - Terwase Orbunde, the Chief of Staff to the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has resigned his position ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 guber: Ortom’s Chief of Staff resigns Vanguard News:
2023 guber: Ortom’s Chief of Staff resigns
2023: Ortom’s chief of staff, four commissioners resign Daily Trust:
2023: Ortom’s chief of staff, four commissioners resign
2023: Four commissioners, Ortom Nigerian Tribune:
2023: Four commissioners, Ortom's chief of staff resign appointments
Benue 2023: Ortom’s Chief Of Staff Resigns The Will:
Benue 2023: Ortom’s Chief Of Staff Resigns


   More Picks
1 Update: Policeman, two civilians killed in attack on Emir of Kagara's palace in Niger State - CP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Singer, Shakira attacked by wild boars while in park with her son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 I don't think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet - Conte hits out at Tuchel for 'failing to get the best out of Lukaku' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 11 PDP, APGA Lawmakers In Anambra Dump Party For APC - Naija News, 19 hours ago
5 Dad Had Bullet Sustained During Nigerian Civil War In His Body Before He Was Killed – Chike Akunyili’s Children Pay Tributes - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Burna Boy becomes 1st Nigerian to hit 1billion YouTube views - Lailas News, 17 hours ago
7 NDUBUISI KANU’S NIGHT OF TRIBUTES: He was a detribalised Nigerian, outstanding military officer —Sanwo-Olu - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Nigeria borrows to survive despite oil wealth – Gani Adams - Nigerian Eye, 15 hours ago
9 Buhari sends message to China President, Xi Jinping - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 VAT Dispute: Appeal Court To Rule At 2pm Today On Lagos’ Request To Join Case - The Nigeria Lawyer, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info