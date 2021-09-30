Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
"God gave me double for my delay" - Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 8 years of waiting
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian woman, Mirriam Osondu and her husband have welcomed a set of twins after 8 years of waiting.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"God gave me double for my delay" - Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 8 years of waiting
The Dabigal Blog:
“God gave me double for my delay” – Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 8 years of waiting
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“God gave me double for my delay” – Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 8 years of waiting
Naija Parrot:
“God gave me double for my delay” – Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 8 years of waiting
Motherhood In-Style:
Nigerian Woman, Mirriam Osondu Is Finally Smiling After 8 Years In God’s Waiting Room | Be Hopeful!
More Picks
1
Update: Policeman, two civilians killed in attack on Emir of Kagara's palace in Niger State - CP -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Singer, Shakira attacked by wild boars while in park with her son -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
I don't think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet - Conte hits out at Tuchel for 'failing to get the best out of Lukaku' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
11 PDP, APGA Lawmakers In Anambra Dump Party For APC -
Naija News,
19 hours ago
5
Dad Had Bullet Sustained During Nigerian Civil War In His Body Before He Was Killed – Chike Akunyili’s Children Pay Tributes -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
6
Burna Boy becomes 1st Nigerian to hit 1billion YouTube views -
Lailas News,
17 hours ago
7
NDUBUISI KANU’S NIGHT OF TRIBUTES: He was a detribalised Nigerian, outstanding military officer —Sanwo-Olu -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
8
Nigeria borrows to survive despite oil wealth – Gani Adams -
Nigerian Eye,
15 hours ago
9
Buhari sends message to China President, Xi Jinping -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
10
VAT Dispute: Appeal Court To Rule At 2pm Today On Lagos’ Request To Join Case -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
17 hours ago
