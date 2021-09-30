Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dad Had Bullet Sustained During Nigerian Civil War In His Body Before He Was Killed – Chike Akunyili’s Children Pay Tributes
Sahara Reporters  - Late Dr John Chike Akunyili's children have disclosed that their father had in his skull a bullet sustained from the Nigerian Civil War before the gunshots in Anambra State on Tuesday ended his life.
They revealed that the bullet was embedded in ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

