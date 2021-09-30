Independence Day: Banks In South-East Comply With IPOB Directive, Bring Down Nigerian Flags

Commercial banks in the South-East region of Nigeria have started bringing down the Nigerian flag from their poles, SaharaReporters has learnt. This comes a few days after the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) urged its members to remove all ...



