Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


LISTEN: Burna Boy Features Polo G on New Record 'Want It All'
News photo Not Just OK  - Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy collaborates with American rapper Polo G on his new single titled 'Want It All.' It is the singer's third official single for 2021.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Burna Boy – Want It All Ft. Polo G - Download Mp3 Yaba Left Online:
Burna Boy – Want It All Ft. Polo G - Download Mp3
VIDEO: Burna Boy Ft. Polo G – Want It All Naija Loaded:
VIDEO: Burna Boy Ft. Polo G – Want It All
New Music + Video: Burna Boy feat. Bella Naija:
New Music + Video: Burna Boy feat.
Burna Boy drops  “Want It All” featuring Polo G PM News:
Burna Boy drops  “Want It All” featuring Polo G
D’Banj ft Burna Boy X Cheekychizzy – Avocado Naija on Point:
D’Banj ft Burna Boy X Cheekychizzy – Avocado
Burna Boy ft Polo G – Want It All Gist Lovers:
Burna Boy ft Polo G – Want It All
Music: Burna Boy – Want It All Ft. Polo G Naija Parrot:
Music: Burna Boy – Want It All Ft. Polo G
NEW MUSIC: D’banj Ft. Burna Boy & Cheekychizzy – Avocado Olajide TV:
NEW MUSIC: D’banj Ft. Burna Boy & Cheekychizzy – Avocado
VIDEO: Burna Boy & Polo G – Want It All Akpraise:
VIDEO: Burna Boy & Polo G – Want It All
Music video: Burna Boy ft Polo G – Want It All :
Music video: Burna Boy ft Polo G – Want It All


   More Picks
1 Photo of Dr Chike Akunyili hours before he was murdered - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 What Buhari, Nigerians must do to save the nation - Jonathan - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
3 LISTEN: Burna Boy Features Polo G on New Record 'Want It All' - Not Just OK, 15 hours ago
4 "God gave me double for my delay" - Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 8 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Happy 61st Independence Anniversary From Complete Sports - Complete Sports, 2 hours ago
6 Update: We only killed terrorists who disguised as fishermen - DHQ reacts to allegation of 'accidental killing of civilians' in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Nigeria At 61: Buhari-led govt worst in nation’s history ― PDP - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
8 Dad Had Bullet Sustained During Nigerian Civil War In His Body Before He Was Killed – Chike Akunyili’s Children Pay Tributes - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 "My tear rubber wife" Husband who married a virgin joins his wife to show off blood-soaked bedsheet to silence the doubters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Ortom's chief of staff resigns to contest 2023 Benue guber - News Wire NGR, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info