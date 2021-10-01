Post News
News at a Glance
Nigeria at 61: It’s time to divide the country – Giwa to Buhari
Daily Post
- Senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to let go of Nigeria and desist from forcing the people to stay together.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Photo of Dr Chike Akunyili hours before he was murdered -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
What Buhari, Nigerians must do to save the nation - Jonathan - P.M. News -
PM News,
21 hours ago
3
LISTEN: Burna Boy Features Polo G on New Record 'Want It All' -
Not Just OK,
15 hours ago
4
"God gave me double for my delay" - Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 8 years of waiting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Happy 61st Independence Anniversary From Complete Sports -
Complete Sports,
2 hours ago
6
Update: We only killed terrorists who disguised as fishermen - DHQ reacts to allegation of 'accidental killing of civilians' in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Nigeria At 61: Buhari-led govt worst in nation’s history ― PDP -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
8
Dad Had Bullet Sustained During Nigerian Civil War In His Body Before He Was Killed – Chike Akunyili’s Children Pay Tributes -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
9
"My tear rubber wife" Husband who married a virgin joins his wife to show off blood-soaked bedsheet to silence the doubters -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Ortom's chief of staff resigns to contest 2023 Benue guber -
News Wire NGR,
1 day ago
