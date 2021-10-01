Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19 claims 19 lives as Nigeria records 281 fresh cases in 13 states
News photo Daily Post  - Nineteen victims of Coronavirus have died as 281 new persons have been infected in 13 states of the federation in the last 24 hours. This is contained in a data released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, (NCDC) on COVID-19 cases in the country.

