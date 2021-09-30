October 31 deadline: NCC reveals what’ll happen to people without NIM, advises telecoms consumers

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Photo of Dr Chike Akunyili hours before he was murdered - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
|
2
|
What Buhari, Nigerians must do to save the nation - Jonathan - P.M. News - PM News,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
LISTEN: Burna Boy Features Polo G on New Record 'Want It All' - Not Just OK,
15 hours ago
|
4
|
"God gave me double for my delay" - Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 8 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
Happy 61st Independence Anniversary From Complete Sports - Complete Sports,
2 hours ago
|
6
|
Update: We only killed terrorists who disguised as fishermen - DHQ reacts to allegation of 'accidental killing of civilians' in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
7
|
Nigeria At 61: Buhari-led govt worst in nation’s history ― PDP - Vanguard News,
1 day ago
|
8
|
Dad Had Bullet Sustained During Nigerian Civil War In His Body Before He Was Killed – Chike Akunyili’s Children Pay Tributes - Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
|
9
|
"My tear rubber wife" Husband who married a virgin joins his wife to show off blood-soaked bedsheet to silence the doubters - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
10
|
Ortom's chief of staff resigns to contest 2023 Benue guber - News Wire NGR,
1 day ago