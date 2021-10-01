Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reports Of Me Set To Resign As WTO DG Utterly Ridiculous - Okonjo-Iweala
News Break  - Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has described reports of her set to resign from her position as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as “utterly ridiculous and not true”.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
‘I’m Enjoying What I Am Doing’: Okonjo-Iweala Denies Plans To Run For Presidency
2023: I am not interested in Nigerian presidency – Okonjo-Iweala Ripples Nigeria:
2023: I am not interested in Nigerian presidency – Okonjo-Iweala
WTO: Okonjo-Iweala Didn’t Threaten To Resign The Nigeria Lawyer:
WTO: Okonjo-Iweala Didn’t Threaten To Resign
Okonjo-Iweala debunks reports she might quit WTO to run for President of Nigeria Correct NG:
Okonjo-Iweala debunks reports she might quit WTO to run for President of Nigeria
Okonjo Iweala opens up on dumping WTO job to run for 2023 Nigerian presidency Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Okonjo Iweala opens up on dumping WTO job to run for 2023 Nigerian presidency
CKN Nigeria:
Okonjo-Iweala Denies WTO Resignation Rumours
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Did Not Threaten To Resign As WTO DG- Source Global Village Extra:
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Did Not Threaten To Resign As WTO DG- Source
Okonjo-Iweala Says No 2023 Presidency Plan, Reacts To Rumours She Might Dump WTO The New Diplomat:
Okonjo-Iweala Says No 2023 Presidency Plan, Reacts To Rumours She Might Dump WTO
‘Utterly Ridiculous, Not True‘ – Okonjo-Iweala Dismisses Rumours Of Planning To Quit WTO Job To Run For Nigeria’s Presidency Mojidelano:
‘Utterly Ridiculous, Not True‘ – Okonjo-Iweala Dismisses Rumours Of Planning To Quit WTO Job To Run For Nigeria’s Presidency
Okonjo-Iweala Speaks On Contesting For 2023 Presidency Tori News:
Okonjo-Iweala Speaks On Contesting For 2023 Presidency
Okonjo Iweala opens up on dumping WTO job to run for 2023 Nigerian presidency Kemi Filani Blog:
Okonjo Iweala opens up on dumping WTO job to run for 2023 Nigerian presidency


   More Picks
1 There is nothing to celebrate, owing to the near collapse in the state of our dear Nation - Seun Kuti writes on Independence day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Reports Of Me Set To Resign As WTO DG Utterly Ridiculous - Okonjo-Iweala - News Break, 17 hours ago
3 CBN postpones eNaira launch - The Nation, 18 hours ago
4 “You’re irreplaceable” – Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida pens emotional note as she celebrates their 12th wedding anniversary - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
5 ESN: IPOB identifies agents Uzodinma allegedly uses to perpetrate killings in Imo, southeast - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Nigeria Records 19 COVID-19 Deaths, 281 New Infections – NCDC - Online Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 'Black widow' actress Scarlett Johansson agrees to end lawsuit against Disney - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian man and Thai woman arrested for N134m romance scams in Thailand - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Buhari Blames Middlemen For Hike In Food Prices, Hoading Of Commodities - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
10 Independence Day: Jonathan urges Nigerians to be optimistic - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info