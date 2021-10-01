Post News
News at a Glance
Reports Of Me Set To Resign As WTO DG Utterly Ridiculous - Okonjo-Iweala
News Break
- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has described reports of her set to resign from her position as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as “utterly ridiculous and not true”.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
‘I’m Enjoying What I Am Doing’: Okonjo-Iweala Denies Plans To Run For Presidency
Ripples Nigeria:
2023: I am not interested in Nigerian presidency – Okonjo-Iweala
The Nigeria Lawyer:
WTO: Okonjo-Iweala Didn’t Threaten To Resign
Correct NG:
Okonjo-Iweala debunks reports she might quit WTO to run for President of Nigeria
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Okonjo Iweala opens up on dumping WTO job to run for 2023 Nigerian presidency
CKN Nigeria:
Okonjo-Iweala Denies WTO Resignation Rumours
Global Village Extra:
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Did Not Threaten To Resign As WTO DG- Source
The New Diplomat:
Okonjo-Iweala Says No 2023 Presidency Plan, Reacts To Rumours She Might Dump WTO
Mojidelano:
‘Utterly Ridiculous, Not True‘ – Okonjo-Iweala Dismisses Rumours Of Planning To Quit WTO Job To Run For Nigeria’s Presidency
Tori News:
Okonjo-Iweala Speaks On Contesting For 2023 Presidency
Kemi Filani Blog:
Okonjo Iweala opens up on dumping WTO job to run for 2023 Nigerian presidency
More Picks
1
There is nothing to celebrate, owing to the near collapse in the state of our dear Nation - Seun Kuti writes on Independence day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Reports Of Me Set To Resign As WTO DG Utterly Ridiculous - Okonjo-Iweala -
News Break,
17 hours ago
3
CBN postpones eNaira launch -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
4
“You’re irreplaceable” – Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida pens emotional note as she celebrates their 12th wedding anniversary -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
5
ESN: IPOB identifies agents Uzodinma allegedly uses to perpetrate killings in Imo, southeast -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
6
Nigeria Records 19 COVID-19 Deaths, 281 New Infections – NCDC -
Online Nigeria,
15 hours ago
7
'Black widow' actress Scarlett Johansson agrees to end lawsuit against Disney -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Nigerian man and Thai woman arrested for N134m romance scams in Thailand -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Buhari Blames Middlemen For Hike In Food Prices, Hoading Of Commodities -
Naija Loaded,
16 hours ago
10
Independence Day: Jonathan urges Nigerians to be optimistic -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
