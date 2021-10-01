Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


State Broadcast: It’s time to renegotiate, restructure, reinvent Nigeria — Akeredolu
News photo Vanguard News  - Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that now is the time to renegotiate, restructure and reinvent the country for the good of all

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Independence Day: Akeredolu calls for urgent restructuring, says time to renegotiate is now Daily Post:
Independence Day: Akeredolu calls for urgent restructuring, says time to renegotiate is now
Independence Anniversary: Akeredolu calls for urgent restructuring Nigerian Tribune:
Independence Anniversary: Akeredolu calls for urgent restructuring
Independence Day: Akeredolu advocates urgent restructuring, says time to renegotiate is now Prompt News:
Independence Day: Akeredolu advocates urgent restructuring, says time to renegotiate is now
Independence Day: Gov. Akeredolu calls for urgent restructuring PM News:
Independence Day: Gov. Akeredolu calls for urgent restructuring


   More Picks
1 There is nothing to celebrate, owing to the near collapse in the state of our dear Nation - Seun Kuti writes on Independence day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Reports Of Me Set To Resign As WTO DG Utterly Ridiculous - Okonjo-Iweala - News Break, 17 hours ago
3 CBN postpones eNaira launch - The Nation, 18 hours ago
4 “You’re irreplaceable” – Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida pens emotional note as she celebrates their 12th wedding anniversary - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
5 ESN: IPOB identifies agents Uzodinma allegedly uses to perpetrate killings in Imo, southeast - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Nigeria Records 19 COVID-19 Deaths, 281 New Infections – NCDC - Online Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 'Black widow' actress Scarlett Johansson agrees to end lawsuit against Disney - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian man and Thai woman arrested for N134m romance scams in Thailand - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Buhari Blames Middlemen For Hike In Food Prices, Hoading Of Commodities - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
10 Independence Day: Jonathan urges Nigerians to be optimistic - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info