Finidi: ‘I’m Proud Enyimba Have Football Icon As Coach’ –Governor Ikpeazu





News Credibility Score: 99% Complete Sports - Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Executive Governor of Abia State, says he feels proud that a football icon and former Nigeria international, Finidi George, is now the coach of the State's darling NPFL side, Enyimba International FC, Completesports.com reports.