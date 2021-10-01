Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ycee Shares New Project Titled ‘Love Drunk’ | Listen
Jaguda.com  - Highly rated Nigerian rapper Ycee has released a brand new EP titled “Love Drunk.” The new 7-track project features Nigerian afro-dancehall singer, Patoranking on track 7 titled “Aunty Lovina” and Dwillsharmony on track 3 titled “My Ways.” Ycee’s “Love ...

