Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian car dealer to face 20 years in US prison as he's charged with money laundering and investment fraud
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The founder and CEO of Big-T Autos, Tochukwu Abel Edeh, has been arrested in the United States of America and charged over alleged money laundering.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian car dealer arrested, indicted for fraud, money laundering in the US The Guardian:
Nigerian car dealer arrested, indicted for fraud, money laundering in the US
Nigerian car Dealer Arrested, Indicted For Fraud, Money Laundering In US Independent:
Nigerian car Dealer Arrested, Indicted For Fraud, Money Laundering In US
Nigerian car dealer to face 20 years in US prison as he’s charged with money laundering and investment fraud Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian car dealer to face 20 years in US prison as he’s charged with money laundering and investment fraud
Nigerian car dealer faces 20 years in US prison over alleged money laundering and investment fraud Within Nigeria:
Nigerian car dealer faces 20 years in US prison over alleged money laundering and investment fraud
A Nigerian businessman is facing up to 20 years in prison for alleged money laundering and investment fraud in the US. 31yo Tochukwu Edeh is charged with operating an unlicensed fraudulent money transfer schemes Instablog 9ja:
A Nigerian businessman is facing up to 20 years in prison for alleged money laundering and investment fraud in the US. 31yo Tochukwu Edeh is charged with operating an unlicensed fraudulent money transfer schemes
Photo of Nigerian Yahoo Boy and Car Dealer Arrested In US for Fraud Tori News:
Photo of Nigerian Yahoo Boy and Car Dealer Arrested In US for Fraud


   More Picks
1 There is nothing to celebrate, owing to the near collapse in the state of our dear Nation - Seun Kuti writes on Independence day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Reports Of Me Set To Resign As WTO DG Utterly Ridiculous - Okonjo-Iweala - News Break, 17 hours ago
3 CBN postpones eNaira launch - The Nation, 18 hours ago
4 “You’re irreplaceable” – Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida pens emotional note as she celebrates their 12th wedding anniversary - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
5 ESN: IPOB identifies agents Uzodinma allegedly uses to perpetrate killings in Imo, southeast - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Nigeria Records 19 COVID-19 Deaths, 281 New Infections – NCDC - Online Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 'Black widow' actress Scarlett Johansson agrees to end lawsuit against Disney - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian man and Thai woman arrested for N134m romance scams in Thailand - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Buhari Blames Middlemen For Hike In Food Prices, Hoading Of Commodities - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
10 Independence Day: Jonathan urges Nigerians to be optimistic - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info