Rohr Happy Bassey Chose To Represent Nigeria; Explains Sanusi’s Omission

Bassey, 21, was named in Nigeria's squad for this month's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying ... Complete Sports - Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr is delighted Rangers defender Calvin Bassey chose to represent the three-time African champions, reports Completesports.com.Bassey, 21, was named in Nigeria's squad for this month's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying ...



News Credibility Score: 99%