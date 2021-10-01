Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

No Independence day celebration in Anambra over IPOB Oct 1 sit-at-home order
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
No Independence day celebration in Anambra over IPOB Oct 1 sit-at-home order

Residents, schools, trade unions, labour unions and others in Anambra State on Friday failed to mark the 61st Independence anniversary of ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

