Independence Day: Akeredolu grants amnesty to 18 prisoners
The Punch  - As part of the celebration of Nigeria's 61st Independence Anniversary, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has granted state pardon to 18 convicted inmates of the Nigeria Correctional Centres in the state.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

