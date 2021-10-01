Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari presides over 61st independence anniversary
The Guardian  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday presided over Nigeria’s 61st Independence Celebration with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar as well as  former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary Parade
Buhari presides over 61st independence anniversary parade – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Buhari presides over 61st independence anniversary parade – The Sun Nigeria
Buhari presides over 61st independence anniversary News Diary Online:
Buhari presides over 61st independence anniversary
Buhari presides over 61st independence anniversary Prompt News:
Buhari presides over 61st independence anniversary
Buhari presides over 61st independence anniversary — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Buhari presides over 61st independence anniversary — NEWSVERGE


   More Picks
1 There is nothing to celebrate, owing to the near collapse in the state of our dear Nation - Seun Kuti writes on Independence day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Reports Of Me Set To Resign As WTO DG Utterly Ridiculous - Okonjo-Iweala - News Break, 17 hours ago
3 CBN postpones eNaira launch - The Nation, 18 hours ago
4 “You’re irreplaceable” – Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida pens emotional note as she celebrates their 12th wedding anniversary - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
5 ESN: IPOB identifies agents Uzodinma allegedly uses to perpetrate killings in Imo, southeast - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Nigeria Records 19 COVID-19 Deaths, 281 New Infections – NCDC - Online Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 'Black widow' actress Scarlett Johansson agrees to end lawsuit against Disney - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian man and Thai woman arrested for N134m romance scams in Thailand - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Buhari Blames Middlemen For Hike In Food Prices, Hoading Of Commodities - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
10 Independence Day: Jonathan urges Nigerians to be optimistic - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info