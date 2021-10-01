Twitter Has Apologised To Buhari Regime With A Promise To Follow Orders – Attorney-General Tells Court









The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami says Twitter Inc has apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime and vowed to abide by the country's rules.The Buhari- ... Sahara Reporters - Jack DorseyThe Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami says Twitter Inc has apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime and vowed to abide by the country's rules.The Buhari- ...



News Credibility Score: 99%