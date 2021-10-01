Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
PICTORIAL: Russia's first royal wedding since 1917
The Punch
- PICTORIAL: Russia's first royal wedding since 1917
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Break:
Russia Holds First Royal Wedding In A Century
Global Village Extra:
Aristocrats Flock To Russia For First Royal Wedding In Century
Africa News:
Aristocrats flock to Russia for first royal wedding in century
More Picks
1
There is nothing to celebrate, owing to the near collapse in the state of our dear Nation - Seun Kuti writes on Independence day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Reports Of Me Set To Resign As WTO DG Utterly Ridiculous - Okonjo-Iweala -
News Break,
17 hours ago
3
CBN postpones eNaira launch -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
4
“You’re irreplaceable” – Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida pens emotional note as she celebrates their 12th wedding anniversary -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
5
ESN: IPOB identifies agents Uzodinma allegedly uses to perpetrate killings in Imo, southeast -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
6
Nigeria Records 19 COVID-19 Deaths, 281 New Infections – NCDC -
Online Nigeria,
15 hours ago
7
'Black widow' actress Scarlett Johansson agrees to end lawsuit against Disney -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Nigerian man and Thai woman arrested for N134m romance scams in Thailand -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Buhari Blames Middlemen For Hike In Food Prices, Hoading Of Commodities -
Naija Loaded,
16 hours ago
10
Independence Day: Jonathan urges Nigerians to be optimistic -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
