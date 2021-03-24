Lagos govt supports 12,000 youth-led SMEs with N8bn, says Gov. Sanwo-Olu Prompt News - The Lagos State Government, through its Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), has so far disbursed over N8 billion to 12,000 businesses, Gov. Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on Friday, at Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebration at the Agege ...



News Credibility Score: 99%