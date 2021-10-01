Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boko Haram equipping members of Shiroro to fight against Niger Govt - Council Chairman
Daily Post  - The Chairman of Shiroro local government area, Suleiman Dauda Chukuba has alleged that Boko Haram has taken charge of the council area and equipping the

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Boko Haram rules 500 communities in Niger, says Shiroro LGA chairman The Punch:
Boko Haram rules 500 communities in Niger, says Shiroro LGA chairman
B Leadership:
B'Haram Has Annexed 500 Communities In Shiroro – LG Chairman
Boko Haram Takes Over 500 Communities in 8 Wards of Shiroro LGA This Day:
Boko Haram Takes Over 500 Communities in 8 Wards of Shiroro LGA
Boko Haram Has Captured 500 Communities in Shiroro – LG Chairman Signal:
Boko Haram Has Captured 500 Communities in Shiroro – LG Chairman
Boko Haram Has Captured 500 Communities In Shiroro – LG Chairman Independent:
Boko Haram Has Captured 500 Communities In Shiroro – LG Chairman
Boko Haram/ISWAP deploy to Niger State, rules 500 communities in Shiroro LGA, says Chairman Global Upfront:
Boko Haram/ISWAP deploy to Niger State, rules 500 communities in Shiroro LGA, says Chairman


   More Picks
1 Simi defends her husband Adekunle Gold after he was discredited by a Twitter user - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I hope you forgive – Pere sends message to Maria - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Like Tinubu, another prominent Nigerian politician undergoes surgery in UK - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 HE IS OUT!! Alex Iwobi Will Miss Super Eagles BIG MATCH Against Central African Republic - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
5 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he is retiring from politics - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Interesting throwback photos of Davido's logistics manager, Israel DMW - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Female Student Collapses Three Times After She Was Told Her Lecturer Died Of AIDS - Naija News, 19 hours ago
8 Boko Haram equipping members of Shiroro to fight against Niger Govt - Council Chairman - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Commotion As Gunmen Abduct Ghanaian Fishermen In Akwa Ibom, Demand N2.5m Ransom - Tori News, 22 hours ago
10 Naira Marley – First Time in America - Download Mp3 - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info