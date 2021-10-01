Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

There is nothing to celebrate, owing to the near collapse in the state of our dear Nation - Seun Kuti writes on Independence day
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Amid the Independence day celebration today October 1, singer Seun Kuti has said that there is nothing to celebrate as the country is near collapse.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

