Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Sit-At-Home: Gunmen Burn Bus Driver Alive, Torch 2 Vehicles In Imo For Violating Order
Sahara Reporters
- Sit-At-Home: Gunmen Burn Bus Driver Alive, Torch 2 Vehicles In Imo For Violating Order
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Sit-at-home order: Driver, 2 vehicles burnt in Imo
The Sun:
Gunmen set driver, vehicles ablaze in Imo – The Sun Nigeria
News Break:
Gunmen Enforcing IPOB's Sit-at-home Order Kill Bus Driver In Imo
Nigerian Eye:
One killed as gunmen enforce IPOB’s sit-at-home order in Imo
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Sit-At-Home Order: Driver, 2 Vehicles Burnt In Imo
Anaedo Online:
IPOB Sit-At-Home: Gunmen Kill One, Set Bus Ablaze In Imo (Photo)
Naija News:
IPOB Sit-at-home: One Killed As Gunmen Go On Rampage In Imo
Within Nigeria:
Gunmen enforcing IPOB’s sit-at-home order kill driver, set bus ablaze in Imo
Tori News:
Horror! One Person Killed As Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Imo
More Picks
1
Simi defends her husband Adekunle Gold after he was discredited by a Twitter user -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
BBNaija: I hope you forgive – Pere sends message to Maria -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
Like Tinubu, another prominent Nigerian politician undergoes surgery in UK -
Legit,
20 hours ago
4
HE IS OUT!! Alex Iwobi Will Miss Super Eagles BIG MATCH Against Central African Republic -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
5
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he is retiring from politics -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Interesting throwback photos of Davido's logistics manager, Israel DMW -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Female Student Collapses Three Times After She Was Told Her Lecturer Died Of AIDS -
Naija News,
19 hours ago
8
Boko Haram equipping members of Shiroro to fight against Niger Govt - Council Chairman -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Commotion As Gunmen Abduct Ghanaian Fishermen In Akwa Ibom, Demand N2.5m Ransom -
Tori News,
22 hours ago
10
Naira Marley – First Time in America - Download Mp3 -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
