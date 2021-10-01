Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Photos from the 61st Independence anniversary ceremony in Abuja
Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila led other Nigerians to celebrate the 61st Independence day a

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photostory: Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary ceremony in Abuja Page One:
Photostory: Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary ceremony in Abuja
Photos From The 61st Independence Anniversary Ceremony In Abuja Infotrust News:
Photos From The 61st Independence Anniversary Ceremony In Abuja
Official Photos from Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary ceremony in Abuja Monte Oz Live:
Official Photos from Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary ceremony in Abuja
Glamsquad Magazine:
Nigeria @ 61: Here are official photos from Independence Anniversary Ceremony


   More Picks
1 Simi defends her husband Adekunle Gold after he was discredited by a Twitter user - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I hope you forgive – Pere sends message to Maria - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Like Tinubu, another prominent Nigerian politician undergoes surgery in UK - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 HE IS OUT!! Alex Iwobi Will Miss Super Eagles BIG MATCH Against Central African Republic - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
5 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he is retiring from politics - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Interesting throwback photos of Davido's logistics manager, Israel DMW - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Female Student Collapses Three Times After She Was Told Her Lecturer Died Of AIDS - Naija News, 19 hours ago
8 Boko Haram equipping members of Shiroro to fight against Niger Govt - Council Chairman - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Commotion As Gunmen Abduct Ghanaian Fishermen In Akwa Ibom, Demand N2.5m Ransom - Tori News, 22 hours ago
10 Naira Marley – First Time in America - Download Mp3 - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info