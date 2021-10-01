Post News
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
News at a Glance
Dad said he didn’t want me to learn it outside day he first had sex with me– 16-year-old girl
The Punch
- A 16-year-old girl, Mercy (pseudonym), has recounted how her father forcefully had sex with her for about two years, saying that she has lost count of times he committed the act.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Infotrust News:
Dad Said He Didn’t Want Me To Learn It Outside Day He First Had Sex With Me– 16-Year-Old Girl
Instablog 9ja:
Dad said he didn’t want me to learn it outside day he first had sex with me – 16-year-old girl
Within Nigeria:
Dad said he didn’t want me to learn it outside day he first had sex with me -16-year-old girl reveals
Edujandon:
My dad said he didn’t want me to learn it outside so he first had s£x with me – 16-year-old girl
More Picks
1
Simi defends her husband Adekunle Gold after he was discredited by a Twitter user -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
BBNaija: I hope you forgive – Pere sends message to Maria -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
Like Tinubu, another prominent Nigerian politician undergoes surgery in UK -
Legit,
20 hours ago
4
HE IS OUT!! Alex Iwobi Will Miss Super Eagles BIG MATCH Against Central African Republic -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
5
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he is retiring from politics -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Interesting throwback photos of Davido's logistics manager, Israel DMW -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Female Student Collapses Three Times After She Was Told Her Lecturer Died Of AIDS -
Naija News,
19 hours ago
8
Boko Haram equipping members of Shiroro to fight against Niger Govt - Council Chairman -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Commotion As Gunmen Abduct Ghanaian Fishermen In Akwa Ibom, Demand N2.5m Ransom -
Tori News,
22 hours ago
10
Naira Marley – First Time in America - Download Mp3 -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
