Dad said he didn’t want me to learn it outside day he first had sex with me– 16-year-old girl
The Punch  - A 16-year-old girl, Mercy (pseudonym), has recounted how her father forcefully had sex with her for about two years, saying that she has lost count of times he committed the act.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

