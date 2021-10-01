Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Afenifere, PANDEF, others flay Buhari over Independence Day speech
The Nation  - By Bisi Oladele, Ibadan and Elo Edremoda, Warri There was rage across the land on Friday as groups and individuals reacted to the Independence Day broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari. Among the groups who reacted angrily to the broadcast were the ...

16 hours ago
