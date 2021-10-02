Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Okonjo-Iweala: Hearsays about My Interest in Presidency ‘Utterly Ridiculous’
This Day  - Charles Ajunwa The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, says she is not interested in contesting the 2023 presidential election, describing the speculation a…

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hearsays About My Interest In Presidency ‘Utterly Ridiculous’ Says Okonjo-Iweala The Nigeria Lawyer:
Hearsays About My Interest In Presidency ‘Utterly Ridiculous’ Says Okonjo-Iweala
247 U Reports:
Count me out of Nigerian presidency- Okonjo-Iweala
National Daily:
Okonjo-Iweala debunks 2023 presidential rumours, opens up on plans for WTO


   More Picks
1 Simi defends her husband Adekunle Gold after he was discredited by a Twitter user - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho should be decisively dealt with – Arewa youths back Buhari - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 Interesting throwback photos of Davido's logistics manager, Israel DMW - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 HE IS OUT!! Alex Iwobi Will Miss Super Eagles BIG MATCH Against Central African Republic - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
5 "My sister and I might share the same man but it can never break our bond" Crossdresser, James Brown says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he is retiring from politics - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Retired AVM Smith, abducted on Monday regains freedom - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
8 Independence: God’s plan for Nigeria will not fail, says PFN - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Photos from the 61st Independence anniversary ceremony in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 It’s sad people are playing politics with COVID-19 vaccination –Obaseki - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info