“I am Well, only doing Physio” – Tinubu speaks from London [NEW VIDEO]
Politics Nigeria  - The National leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he is very healthy and doing well in London, United Kingdom. It can be recalled that the Former Lagos state governor has been away from Nigeria for some months now but contrary to ...

14 hours ago
