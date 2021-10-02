Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

10 killed, women abducted as gunmen attack community in Niger
Nigerian Tribune  - About 10 persons were allegedly burnt  as several others were killed, while some women were kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be armed bandits in Kachiwe

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits kill 30 and abduct 7 women in Niger state Linda Ikeji Blog:
Bandits kill 30 and abduct 7 women in Niger state
7 women kidnapped in Niger as bandits kill 30 in 3 villages Pulse Nigeria:
7 women kidnapped in Niger as bandits kill 30 in 3 villages
Terrorists destroy Kachiwe community, Niger State, burn houses, kidnap 7 women, kill scores Global Upfront:
Terrorists destroy Kachiwe community, Niger State, burn houses, kidnap 7 women, kill scores


