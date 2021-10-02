Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ekiti State University students who used to read together wed after graduation
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ekiti State University students who used to read together wed after graduation
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Infotrust News:
Ekiti State University Students Who Used To Read Together Wed After Graduation
Tori News:
Love In The Air! Ekiti State University Students Who Used To Read Together Wed After Graduation
More Picks
1
Simi defends her husband Adekunle Gold after he was discredited by a Twitter user -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
"My sister and I might share the same man but it can never break our bond" Crossdresser, James Brown says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
HE IS OUT!! Alex Iwobi Will Miss Super Eagles BIG MATCH Against Central African Republic -
Naija Loaded,
13 hours ago
4
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he is retiring from politics -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Independence: God’s plan for Nigeria will not fail, says PFN -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
6
'He deserves to be sacked just for benching Ronaldo' - Man United fans blast coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping superstar in 1-1 draw with Everton -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Pastor Adeboye Mocks Govs Who Can’t Provide COVID Vaccines But Threaten Sanctions -
The Will,
14 hours ago
8
You don pass to carry bike? Funny reactions as Funke Akindele jumps on 'okada' to avoid Lagos traffic -
Legit,
15 hours ago
9
Recently signed petroleum industry bill, another recipe for anarchy - Gov Diri -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
Why I directed appointees with political ambitions to resign – Ortom -
Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
