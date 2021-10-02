Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija: How reality show helped me establish my business – Ex-housemate, Lilo reveals
Nigerian Eye  - Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Lilo Aderogba, has said that being on the show last year helped her establish her business.Lilo made this known on Saturday via her verified Instagram page where she shared a video of herself at her business ...

8 hours ago
