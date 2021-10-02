Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Organised Chaos: Reactions Trail As Nigerian Singer Brymo Thrills Fans In Lagos Concert
Glamsquad Magazine  - Popular Nigerian singer, Olawale Olofooro, better known as Brymo has got his fans thrilled with his recent performance at his very own concert tagged ‘Organised Chaos’. The event, which took place on Friday at Lagos’ Landmark Beach, was announced ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Brymo thrills fans at ‘Organised Chaos’ concert (Photos) PM News:
Brymo thrills fans at ‘Organised Chaos’ concert (Photos)
Reactions As Singer Brymo Dazzles At Concert: ‘Organised Chaos’ The New Diplomat:
Reactions As Singer Brymo Dazzles At Concert: ‘Organised Chaos’
Fans Shower Praises On Brymo For Beach Concert Talk Glitz:
Fans Shower Praises On Brymo For Beach Concert


   More Picks
1 Simi defends her husband Adekunle Gold after he was discredited by a Twitter user - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho should be decisively dealt with – Arewa youths back Buhari - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 Interesting throwback photos of Davido's logistics manager, Israel DMW - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 HE IS OUT!! Alex Iwobi Will Miss Super Eagles BIG MATCH Against Central African Republic - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
5 "My sister and I might share the same man but it can never break our bond" Crossdresser, James Brown says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he is retiring from politics - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Retired AVM Smith, abducted on Monday regains freedom - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
8 Independence: God’s plan for Nigeria will not fail, says PFN - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Photos from the 61st Independence anniversary ceremony in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 It’s sad people are playing politics with COVID-19 vaccination –Obaseki - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info