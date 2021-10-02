Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Go back, nobody is forcing you to stay’ Fans react as BBNaija’s Vee laments about falling sick since she moved to Nigeria
Kemi Filani Blog  - Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Vee has cried out about the challenges of staying in Nigeria since the reality show ended. In a post shared on her Instagram story, Vee Iye said before she moved to Nigeria, she barely fell ill.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

