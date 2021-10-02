Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings
Daily Post  - Big Brother has Instructed the top 6 finalists of the “Shine Ya Eye” edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show to pack their belongings. Biggie gave the housemates the instructions on Saturday. He told them that boxes were made available for them ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings
BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings My Celebrity & I:
BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings
BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings as show comes to an end | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings as show comes to an end | Ladun Liadi's Blog
#BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings Edujandon:
#BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings
BBNaija Grand Finale: Biggie Asks Housemates To Pack Belongings Mojidelano:
BBNaija Grand Finale: Biggie Asks Housemates To Pack Belongings
Osmek News:
BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings
BBNaija: Biggie Instructs Housemates To Pack Belongings Ahead Season Finale Anaedo Online:
BBNaija: Biggie Instructs Housemates To Pack Belongings Ahead Season Finale
BBNaija: Biggie Asks Housemates To Pack Their Belongings Tori News:
BBNaija: Biggie Asks Housemates To Pack Their Belongings


   More Picks
1 No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Nigeria is a failed state, Buhari has failed - Ozekhome - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 'He deserves to be sacked just for benching Ronaldo' - Man United fans blast coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping superstar in 1-1 draw with Everton - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke? - Farooq Kperogi - The News Guru, 8 hours ago
7 You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Man gets 28-year jail for impersonating presidential aide Femi Adesina - The Punch, 9 hours ago
9 NCDC logs 138 fresh COVID-19 infections -- but zero deaths - The Cable, 7 hours ago
10 Actress, Jemima Osunde shares advice she received from a Taxi Driver about relocating abroad - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info