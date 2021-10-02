Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 Elections: Former INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega calls for electronic transmission of results
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega has called for the electronic transmission of election results in the 2023 general elections.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

More Pressure On Senate Over E-transmission Of Election Result Leadership:
More Pressure On Senate Over E-transmission Of Election Result
2023 Elections: Jega Insists On E-Transmission Of Results The Nigeria Lawyer:
2023 Elections: Jega Insists On E-Transmission Of Results
2023 election: Attahiru Jega calls for electronic transmission of results Within Nigeria:
2023 election: Attahiru Jega calls for electronic transmission of results
Electoral Amendment: 14 Nigerian lawmakers who’ll decide fate of ‘electronic transmission’ of election results Paradise News:
Electoral Amendment: 14 Nigerian lawmakers who’ll decide fate of ‘electronic transmission’ of election results
2023: Jega Blows Hot, Says Reckless, Unpatriotic Politicians Don’t Want Electronic Transmission Of Results Naija News:
2023: Jega Blows Hot, Says Reckless, Unpatriotic Politicians Don’t Want Electronic Transmission Of Results


   More Picks
1 "My sister and I might share the same man but it can never break our bond" Crossdresser, James Brown says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 HE IS OUT!! Alex Iwobi Will Miss Super Eagles BIG MATCH Against Central African Republic - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
3 No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 'He deserves to be sacked just for benching Ronaldo' - Man United fans blast coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping superstar in 1-1 draw with Everton - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 You don pass to carry bike? Funny reactions as Funke Akindele jumps on 'okada' to avoid Lagos traffic - Legit, 23 hours ago
6 Nigeria is a failed state, Buhari has failed - Ozekhome - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Actress, Jemima Osunde shares advice she received from a Taxi Driver about relocating abroad - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
8 What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke? - Farooq Kperogi - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
9 2023 Elections: Former INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega calls for electronic transmission of results - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Man who caught wife in bed with friend tells him to pay him Ksh240,000 (N892k) and take her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info