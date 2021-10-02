Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man who caught wife in bed with friend tells him to pay him Ksh240,000 (N892k) and take her
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Tanzanian business man who caught his wife and his friend in bed, has made an unusual demand that shocked everyone.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man who caught wife in bed with his friend tells him to pay him Ksh240,000 (N892k) and take her Yaba Left Online:
Man who caught wife in bed with his friend tells him to pay him Ksh240,000 (N892k) and take her
Man tells friend to pay him off and take his wife after catching them in bed Lailas News:
Man tells friend to pay him off and take his wife after catching them in bed
Man who caught wife in bed with his friend tells him to pay him Ksh240,000 (N892k) and take her Naija Parrot:
Man who caught wife in bed with his friend tells him to pay him Ksh240,000 (N892k) and take her
Man who caught wife in bed with friend tells him to pay him Ksh240,000 (N892k) and take her Monte Oz Live:
Man who caught wife in bed with friend tells him to pay him Ksh240,000 (N892k) and take her
Salone:
OH BOY – Drama As Man Catches Wife In Bed With His Friend, Tells Him To Pay N893k And Take Her


   More Picks
1 "My sister and I might share the same man but it can never break our bond" Crossdresser, James Brown says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 HE IS OUT!! Alex Iwobi Will Miss Super Eagles BIG MATCH Against Central African Republic - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
3 No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 'He deserves to be sacked just for benching Ronaldo' - Man United fans blast coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping superstar in 1-1 draw with Everton - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 You don pass to carry bike? Funny reactions as Funke Akindele jumps on 'okada' to avoid Lagos traffic - Legit, 23 hours ago
6 Nigeria is a failed state, Buhari has failed - Ozekhome - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Actress, Jemima Osunde shares advice she received from a Taxi Driver about relocating abroad - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
8 What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke? - Farooq Kperogi - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
9 2023 Elections: Former INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega calls for electronic transmission of results - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Man who caught wife in bed with friend tells him to pay him Ksh240,000 (N892k) and take her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info