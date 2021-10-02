Post News
News at a Glance
El-Rufai appoints new Kaduna peace commission boss
The Punch
- El-Rufai appoints new Kaduna peace commission boss
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
El-Rufai appoints Momale as new Kaduna Peace Commission boss
Nigerian Tribune:
Kaduna Peace Commission gets new Chief Executive
The Sun:
Kaduna Peace Commission gets new Chief Executive
Ripples Nigeria:
El-Rufai appoints new head for Kaduna peace commission
The Eagle Online:
El-Rufai appoints new Kaduna Peace Commission boss
More Picks
1
No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Minister warns aviation unions against issuing threats on conditions of service -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
3
BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana -
Oyo Gist,
1 hour ago
5
I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party -
Glamsquad Magazine,
10 hours ago
7
EPL: Owen names Man United star that wouldn't play again after 1-1 draw with Everton -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
8
2023: 'The numbers favour you'- Bukola Saraki tells Nigerian youths -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
What Osinbajo Said At Sao Tome And Principe’s Presidential Inauguration -
The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
