Cattle movement from Sahel to other African regions must be restricted – Kebbi governor The Herald - Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has advocated for a permanent framework to limit the movement of cattle from the Sahel to other regions in Africa. Bagudu was speaking on Saturday while declaring closed the 2021 Pastoralists Week held in Birnin Kebbi, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%