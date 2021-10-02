Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: 'The numbers favour you'- Bukola Saraki tells Nigerian youths
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bukola Saraki, former senate president, has asked Nigerian youths to actively participate in the 2023 general election as the numbers favour them.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: ‘The Numbers Favour You’- Bukola Saraki Tells Nigerian Youths Naija Loaded:
2023: ‘The Numbers Favour You’- Bukola Saraki Tells Nigerian Youths
2023: ‘The Numbers Favour You’- Bukola Saraki Tells Nigerian Youths Reporters Wall:
2023: ‘The Numbers Favour You’- Bukola Saraki Tells Nigerian Youths
2023: ‘The numbers favour you’- Bukola Saraki tells Nigerian youths Gist Punch:
2023: ‘The numbers favour you’- Bukola Saraki tells Nigerian youths
Participate actively in 2023 polls, Saraki charges Nigerian youths Within Nigeria:
Participate actively in 2023 polls, Saraki charges Nigerian youths


   More Picks
1 "My sister and I might share the same man but it can never break our bond" Crossdresser, James Brown says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 HE IS OUT!! Alex Iwobi Will Miss Super Eagles BIG MATCH Against Central African Republic - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
3 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he is retiring from politics - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Ebonyi youths protest alleged killing of three youths by truck - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 'He deserves to be sacked just for benching Ronaldo' - Man United fans blast coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping superstar in 1-1 draw with Everton - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Pastor Adeboye Mocks Govs Who Can’t Provide COVID Vaccines But Threaten Sanctions - The Will, 18 hours ago
7 You don pass to carry bike? Funny reactions as Funke Akindele jumps on 'okada' to avoid Lagos traffic - Legit, 19 hours ago
8 Recently signed petroleum industry bill, another recipe for anarchy - Gov Diri - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 FG opens new Chancery building in Bissau - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
10 Why my father almost disowned me – Maristella Okpala, Miss Universe Nigeria - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info