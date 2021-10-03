Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

IPMAN To Shut Calabar Depot, 400 Petrol Stations in C/River, Akwa Ibom Over Police Harassment
News photo Leadership  - Following alleged incessant harassment of members of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) by the police, the association yesterday said it had concluded plans to close down petrol depots and 400 filling stations in Cross River ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

IPMAN threatens to shut down 400 PMS stations in Cross River, Akwa Ibom Nigerian Tribune:
IPMAN threatens to shut down 400 PMS stations in Cross River, Akwa Ibom
IPMAN threatens to shut down depots, petrol stations – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
IPMAN threatens to shut down depots, petrol stations – The Sun Nigeria
IPMAN threatens to shut down depots, petrol stations over police harassement National Accord:
IPMAN threatens to shut down depots, petrol stations over police harassement


