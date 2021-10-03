Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke? - Farooq Kperogi
News photo The News Guru  - I’ve stopped bothering to listen to or read Muhammadu Buhari’s speeches for quite a while now not only because I’ve given up on the regime he

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke? Nigerian Tribune:
What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke?
Farooq Kperogi: What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke? Peoples Gazette:
Farooq Kperogi: What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke?
What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke? PM News:
What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke?
Notes From Atlanta:
What Weed Did Buhari’s Speech Writers Smoke?


   More Picks
1 "My sister and I might share the same man but it can never break our bond" Crossdresser, James Brown says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 HE IS OUT!! Alex Iwobi Will Miss Super Eagles BIG MATCH Against Central African Republic - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
3 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he is retiring from politics - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Ebonyi youths protest alleged killing of three youths by truck - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 'He deserves to be sacked just for benching Ronaldo' - Man United fans blast coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping superstar in 1-1 draw with Everton - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Pastor Adeboye Mocks Govs Who Can’t Provide COVID Vaccines But Threaten Sanctions - The Will, 18 hours ago
7 You don pass to carry bike? Funny reactions as Funke Akindele jumps on 'okada' to avoid Lagos traffic - Legit, 19 hours ago
8 Recently signed petroleum industry bill, another recipe for anarchy - Gov Diri - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 FG opens new Chancery building in Bissau - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
10 Why my father almost disowned me – Maristella Okpala, Miss Universe Nigeria - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info