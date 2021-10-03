Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Southeast not marginalized, Igbos should hold their govs, senators responsible - Arewa youths
News photo Daily Post  - The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has dismissed claims of marginalization by the Southeast. National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, said the

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Southeast not marginalized, Igbos should hold their govs, senators responsible – Arewa youths Nigerian Eye:
Southeast not marginalized, Igbos should hold their govs, senators responsible – Arewa youths
South-East Not Marginalized, Igbos Should Hold Their Leaders Responsible – Arewa Youths Kanyi Daily:
South-East Not Marginalized, Igbos Should Hold Their Leaders Responsible – Arewa Youths
Southeast Have Produced SGF, Senate President, They Are Not Marginalized – Arewa Youths Naija News:
Southeast Have Produced SGF, Senate President, They Are Not Marginalized – Arewa Youths


   More Picks
1 No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Minister warns aviation unions against issuing threats on conditions of service - The Punch, 12 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana - Oyo Gist, 1 hour ago
5 I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party - Glamsquad Magazine, 10 hours ago
7 EPL: Owen names Man United star that wouldn't play again after 1-1 draw with Everton - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 2023: 'The numbers favour you'- Bukola Saraki tells Nigerian youths - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 What Osinbajo Said At Sao Tome And Principe’s Presidential Inauguration - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info