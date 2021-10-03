Post News
News at a Glance
Man gets 28-year jail for impersonating presidential aide Femi Adesina
The Punch
- Man gets 28-year jail for impersonating presidential aide Femi Adesina
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
Ilorin man bags 28 years jail term for impersonating Buhari's aide Femi Adesina
Pulse Nigeria:
Man gets 28-year jail for impersonating Femi Adesina
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Court Jails Man For Impersonating Femi Adesina To Dupe South Korean Of N30 Million
Julia Blaise Blog:
Man bags collection 8 years jail term for impersonating Femi Adesina
News Breakers:
Man Bags 28-Year Jail Term for Impersonating Femi Adesina
Tori News:
Man Gets 28-Year Jail Term After Doing This To Presidential Aide Femi Adesina
More Picks
1
No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Nigeria is a failed state, Buhari has failed - Ozekhome -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
'He deserves to be sacked just for benching Ronaldo' - Man United fans blast coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping superstar in 1-1 draw with Everton -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke? - Farooq Kperogi -
The News Guru,
8 hours ago
7
You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
Man gets 28-year jail for impersonating presidential aide Femi Adesina -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
9
NCDC logs 138 fresh COVID-19 infections -- but zero deaths -
The Cable,
7 hours ago
10
Actress, Jemima Osunde shares advice she received from a Taxi Driver about relocating abroad -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
