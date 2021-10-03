Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


While 22 BBNaija housemates were away, these happened
Vanguard News  - Big Brother Naija Season 6 tagged ‘Shine ya eye’ started on July 24th 2021, The show brought in about 22 new housemates and then four extra new housemates joined later.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

And The #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Winner is… Whitemoney! Bella Naija:
And The #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Winner is… Whitemoney!
While 22 BBNaija Housemates Were Away, These Happened The Street Journal:
While 22 BBNaija Housemates Were Away, These Happened
Whitemoney Beats 25 Other ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemates To Become BBNaija winner Nigerian Entertainment Today:
Whitemoney Beats 25 Other ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemates To Become BBNaija winner


   More Picks
1 Minister warns aviation unions against issuing threats on conditions of service - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 President Buhari honors Rivers state man, Joe Blackson, who died after rescuing 13 people from a river and drowned while attempting to rescue the last person - My Celebrity & I, 11 hours ago
3 You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party - Glamsquad Magazine, 15 hours ago
6 Nigerian drug dealer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke? - Farooq Kperogi - The News Guru, 16 hours ago
9 Pastor allegedly refuses to wed couple for hugging in pre-wedding photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Buhari, Tinubu bag awards in UK - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info