Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party
Glamsquad Magazine
- The last Saturday Night party of the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 6, BBNaija 2021 show was held yester day at the house, and Biggie decided to invite the other evicted housemates.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner smiles home with N90m
Bella Naija:
Here’s How Your Favourite #BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Ex-Housemates Turned Up for the Saturday Night Party Finale
Ripples Nigeria:
All 24 housemates turn up for BBN final Saturday night party
Pulse Nigeria:
BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party
Luci Post:
#BBNaija 2021: Ex-Housemates' Outfit to the Final Saturday Night Party (Photos)
Bukas Blog:
VIDEO: Highlights From BBNaija Season 6's Last Saturday Night Party
Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: Biggie hosts all 24 'Shine Ya Eye' housemates to last Saturday Night Party (Video)
Kemi Filani Blog:
We can't get over what Maria, Jackie B, other evicted housemates wore to the BBNaija 2021 last Saturday night party
More Picks
1
No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Minister warns aviation unions against issuing threats on conditions of service -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
3
BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana -
Oyo Gist,
1 hour ago
5
I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party -
Glamsquad Magazine,
10 hours ago
7
EPL: Owen names Man United star that wouldn't play again after 1-1 draw with Everton -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
8
2023: 'The numbers favour you'- Bukola Saraki tells Nigerian youths -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
What Osinbajo Said At Sao Tome And Principe’s Presidential Inauguration -
The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...