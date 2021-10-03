Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
EPL: Owen names Man United star that wouldn't play again after 1-1 draw with Everton
Daily Post
- Former Manchester United midfielder, Owen Hargreaves has said Fred wouldn't have played for the club for at least one month if it was the time of Sir Alex
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
EPL: Everton hold Man United to 1-1 draw at Old Trafford
The Guardian:
Man United held by Everton in latest slip-up
Ripples Nigeria:
Man Utd, Everton play draw at Old Trafford
The Eagle Online:
EPL: Everton draw toothless Red Devils at Old Trafford
The Will:
Man Utd Held To A Dramatic 1-1 Draw At Old Trafford
The News Guru:
EPL: Townsend strikes as Everton draw with Man Utd
Inside Business Nigeria:
Manchester United 1-1 Everton: Andros Townsend Earns Point For Toffees At Old Trafford
Global Village Extra:
United Frustrated By Everton In Old Trafford Draw
More Picks
1
No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Minister warns aviation unions against issuing threats on conditions of service -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
3
BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana -
Oyo Gist,
1 hour ago
5
I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party -
Glamsquad Magazine,
10 hours ago
7
EPL: Owen names Man United star that wouldn't play again after 1-1 draw with Everton -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
8
2023: 'The numbers favour you'- Bukola Saraki tells Nigerian youths -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
What Osinbajo Said At Sao Tome And Principe’s Presidential Inauguration -
The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...