Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Owen names Man United star that wouldn't play again after 1-1 draw with Everton
News photo Daily Post  - Former Manchester United midfielder, Owen Hargreaves has said Fred wouldn't have played for the club for at least one month if it was the time of Sir Alex

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: Everton hold Man United to 1-1 draw at Old Trafford The Punch:
EPL: Everton hold Man United to 1-1 draw at Old Trafford
Man United held by Everton in latest slip-up The Guardian:
Man United held by Everton in latest slip-up
Man Utd, Everton play draw at Old Trafford Ripples Nigeria:
Man Utd, Everton play draw at Old Trafford
EPL: Everton draw toothless Red Devils at Old Trafford The Eagle Online:
EPL: Everton draw toothless Red Devils at Old Trafford
Man Utd Held To A Dramatic 1-1 Draw At Old Trafford The Will:
Man Utd Held To A Dramatic 1-1 Draw At Old Trafford
EPL: Townsend strikes as Everton draw with Man Utd The News Guru:
EPL: Townsend strikes as Everton draw with Man Utd
Manchester United 1-1 Everton: Andros Townsend Earns Point For Toffees At Old Trafford Inside Business Nigeria:
Manchester United 1-1 Everton: Andros Townsend Earns Point For Toffees At Old Trafford
United Frustrated By Everton In Old Trafford Draw Global Village Extra:
United Frustrated By Everton In Old Trafford Draw


   More Picks
1 No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Minister warns aviation unions against issuing threats on conditions of service - The Punch, 12 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Biggie asks housemates to pack belongings - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku reveals why he abandoned Nigeria for Ghana - Oyo Gist, 1 hour ago
5 I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party - Glamsquad Magazine, 10 hours ago
7 EPL: Owen names Man United star that wouldn't play again after 1-1 draw with Everton - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 2023: 'The numbers favour you'- Bukola Saraki tells Nigerian youths - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 What Osinbajo Said At Sao Tome And Principe’s Presidential Inauguration - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info