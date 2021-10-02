Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Busola Dakolo, wife of singer, Timi Dakolo, turns a year older today October 3.
Taking to his Instagram page, Timi celebrated the mother of his three children in a birthday messa
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Oyo Gist:
You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday
Infotrust News:
Happy Birthday To The Defender Of Yard People In The Spirit And In Flesh - Timi Dakolo Celebrates Wife, Busola
More Picks
1
"My sister and I might share the same man but it can never break our bond" Crossdresser, James Brown says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
HE IS OUT!! Alex Iwobi Will Miss Super Eagles BIG MATCH Against Central African Republic -
Naija Loaded,
21 hours ago
3
No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
'He deserves to be sacked just for benching Ronaldo' - Man United fans blast coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping superstar in 1-1 draw with Everton -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
You don pass to carry bike? Funny reactions as Funke Akindele jumps on 'okada' to avoid Lagos traffic -
Legit,
23 hours ago
6
Nigeria is a failed state, Buhari has failed - Ozekhome -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Actress, Jemima Osunde shares advice she received from a Taxi Driver about relocating abroad -
Yaba Left Online,
20 hours ago
8
What weed did Buhari’s speech writers smoke? - Farooq Kperogi -
The News Guru,
5 hours ago
9
2023 Elections: Former INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega calls for electronic transmission of results -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
Man who caught wife in bed with friend tells him to pay him Ksh240,000 (N892k) and take her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...