IK Osakioduwa and wife write lovely notes to each other to mark 13th wedding anniversary







The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to write sweet Linda Ikeji Blog - IK Osakioduwa and his wife, Olohije Osakioduwa, are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today, October 3.The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to write sweet



News Credibility Score: 99%