Nigerian breaks record, becomes first black General Counsel American Board of Surgery
The Street Journal  - Nigerian born Adanwimo Okafor, a lawyer, has become the first person of colour and the first black woman to be promoted to General Counsel of the American Board of Surgery (ABS). She had previously served as the board’s Chief Diversity, Equity and ...

9 hours ago
