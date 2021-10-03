Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 finalist, Whitemoney, on Sunday morning, said he asked Michael for forgiveness at the Saturday night party.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney
#BBNaija: Why I asked Michael to forgive me during Saturday night party – WhiteMoney Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: Why I asked Michael to forgive me during Saturday night party – WhiteMoney
BBNaija: Why I Asked Michael To Forgive Me During Saturday Night Party – WhiteMoney Naija on Point:
BBNaija: Why I Asked Michael To Forgive Me During Saturday Night Party – WhiteMoney
#BBNaija 2021: Why I asked Michael to forgive me during Saturday night party - WhiteMoney Luci Post:
#BBNaija 2021: Why I asked Michael to forgive me during Saturday night party - WhiteMoney
WhiteMoney Reveals Why He Pleaded For Michael Forgiveness During Saturday Party Talk Glitz:
WhiteMoney Reveals Why He Pleaded For Michael Forgiveness During Saturday Party
BBNaija: Why I Told Michael To Forgive Me At Saturday Night Party – Whitemoney Tori News:
BBNaija: Why I Told Michael To Forgive Me At Saturday Night Party – Whitemoney


   More Picks
1 Nigeria is a failed state, Buhari has failed - Ozekhome - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Minister warns aviation unions against issuing threats on conditions of service - The Punch, 14 hours ago
4 President Buhari honors Rivers state man, Joe Blackson, who died after rescuing 13 people from a river and drowned while attempting to rescue the last person - My Celebrity & I, 8 hours ago
5 I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party - Glamsquad Magazine, 13 hours ago
7 2023 Elections: Former INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega calls for electronic transmission of results - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 2023: 'The numbers favour you'- Bukola Saraki tells Nigerian youths - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 What Osinbajo Said At Sao Tome And Principe’s Presidential Inauguration - The Street Journal, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info