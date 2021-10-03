Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney
Daily Post
- Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 finalist, Whitemoney, on Sunday morning, said he asked Michael for forgiveness at the Saturday night party.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Why I told Michael to forgive me at Saturday night party – Whitemoney
Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: Why I asked Michael to forgive me during Saturday night party – WhiteMoney
Naija on Point:
BBNaija: Why I Asked Michael To Forgive Me During Saturday Night Party – WhiteMoney
Luci Post:
#BBNaija 2021: Why I asked Michael to forgive me during Saturday night party - WhiteMoney
Talk Glitz:
WhiteMoney Reveals Why He Pleaded For Michael Forgiveness During Saturday Party
Tori News:
BBNaija: Why I Told Michael To Forgive Me At Saturday Night Party – Whitemoney
More Picks
1
Nigeria is a failed state, Buhari has failed - Ozekhome -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Minister warns aviation unions against issuing threats on conditions of service -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
4
President Buhari honors Rivers state man, Joe Blackson, who died after rescuing 13 people from a river and drowned while attempting to rescue the last person -
My Celebrity & I,
8 hours ago
5
I am a mess sometimes, uncertain and undecided but you fix me and make me better - Rapper Illbliss celebrates wife on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
How evicted BBNaija 2021 housemates stormed the last Saturday Night Party -
Glamsquad Magazine,
13 hours ago
7
2023 Elections: Former INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega calls for electronic transmission of results -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
2023: 'The numbers favour you'- Bukola Saraki tells Nigerian youths -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
You look nothing like your age because I no Dey stress you - Timi Dakolo tells wife on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
What Osinbajo Said At Sao Tome And Principe’s Presidential Inauguration -
The Street Journal,
24 hours ago
